June 9, 2020
Shanghai dropped as entry port for capital
China yesterday dropped Shanghai as one of the first ports of entry for international flights bound for Beijing, while four new cities were added to the list and Wuhan will be a “backup.”
Incoming international flights to Beijing have to land at one of 16 designated airports, where passengers are screened. Passengers who test negative for the virus are then permitted to reboard the plane to Beijing.
The revised list of airports names Chengdu, Changsha, Hefei, Lanzhou, Tianjin, Shijiazhuang, Taiyuan, Hohhot, Jinan, Qingdao, Nanjing, Shenyang, Dalian, Zhengzhou and Xi’an, with Wuhan as back-up, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a notice yesterday.
A total of 337 imported cases had been reported in Shanghai by Sunday.
