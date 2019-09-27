Shanghai robots help Daxing

Home » Nation

Robots developed by a Shanghai startup and smart security systems from a company establishing its headquarters in the city are in use at Beijing’s newly opened Daxing International Airport.

Founded in 2013, Gaussian Robotics has developed autonomous vehicles to perform cleaning, security and delivery services. It has more than 300 business clients in 15 countries and regions.

The startup’s products are used in airports in Singapore, Qatar’s Doha, Australia’s Melbourne and China at Shanghai’s Pudong New Area, Shenzhen and Hangzhou.

Technology developer SenseTime said its smart security systems are being used at Daxing.

With facial recognition and the Internet of Things, they can help improve the efficiency of security procedures and monitor luggage.

Using the new systems, more than 260 passengers an hour can pass through security, compared with 180 previously.

SenseTime’s systems are also used at the Beijing Capital International Airport and other Chinese cities.