Shanghai to be venue for China, US trade talks

CHINESE and US officials will resume negotiations next week in Shanghai, the Ministry of Commerce said yesterday.

The 12th round of China-US high-level economic and trade consultations will be held on July 30-31 in an effort to resolve the yearlong trade dispute between the world’s top two economies.

Chief trade negotiators of both sides will meet in Shanghai to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state in Osaka, and hold the new round of consultations on the basis of equality and mutual respect, said Gao Feng, spokesperson of the ministry.

The meetings will be the first face-to-face discussions since negotiations collapsed in May.

Gao said that holding negotiations in different places is normal. “Shanghai has good conditions for conducting consultations,” he said.

It comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping and his counterpart Donald Trump met during the G20 summit in Osaka and agreed to de-escalate tension in the yearlong trade disputes.

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will lead the US delegation.

The White House said in a statement the talks with Vice Premier Liu He will “cover a range of issues.”

Senior officials have spoken by phone twice in the last two weeks in a bid to jump start the negotiations.

Some Chinese enterprises made inquiries with US exporters about purchasing farm produces and have applied for tariffs to be lifted in accordance with the regulations of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

This is regarded by some media outlets as a constructive action by the Chinese side to implement the presidential consensus reached in Osaka and to show the sincerity of cooperation in view of domestic demand, but Gao denied such connection between the two, adding the purchases are dependent on the decision of market players.

In response to the remarks made by some people of the United States advocating “decoupling” of the Chinese and American economies, Gao said that the so-called “decoupling” of the two economies runs counter to the law of the market economy, the wish of both countries’ enterprises, and the well-being of the two peoples.

Closely intertwined

It will also have a tremendous impact on the global industrial chain and the world economy.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries 40 years ago, the two economies have become closely intertwined and highly integrated, benefiting the people of both countries and the world,” Gao said.

The so-called “decoupling” of the two economies is hard to imagine, and is something that people from all walks of life in the United States do not want to see, Gao said.

It is hoped that these people of the United States will abandon their zero-sum mentality and do more that is truly beneficial to the two countries and their peoples, Gao said.