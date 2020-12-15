The story appears on
Page A2
December 15, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Shenzhen civil exams include SAR hopefuls
THE 2020 civil servant recruitment tests for Shenzhen City, South China’s Guangdong Province, took place over the weekend, and offers five positions exclusively for people from China’s Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions for the first time.
According to reports, five positions released by Shenzhen for Hong Kong and Macau applicants are in the fields of administration, finance, city planning, foreign personnel management and medical supervision, as part of its efforts to develop the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.
A total of 446 applications from Hong Kong and Macau battled for the five positions.
One position in the subdistrict office of Fubao community, Futian district, which is relatively close to Hong Kong, attracted 244 applicants and became a highly popular post.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.