December 15, 2020

Shenzhen civil exams include SAR hopefuls

THE 2020 civil servant recruitment tests for Shenzhen City, South China’s Guangdong Province, took place over the weekend, and offers five positions exclusively for people from China’s Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions for the first time.

According to reports, five positions released by Shenzhen for Hong Kong and Macau applicants are in the fields of administration, finance, city planning, foreign personnel management and medical supervision, as part of its efforts to develop the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

A total of 446 applications from Hong Kong and Macau battled for the five positions.

One position in the subdistrict office of Fubao community, Futian district, which is relatively close to Hong Kong, attracted 244 applicants and became a highly popular post.

