Shenzhen to chip all dogs by year-end

Home » Nation

The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen plans to microchip all dogs for free by the end of this year to better manage the pets, according to the city’s urban administration and law enforcement bureau.

A preliminary survey showed that Shenzhen has more than 200,000 dogs, of which about 90 percent are registered, according to Feng Zengjun, deputy director of the bureau.

The microchip is about the size of a rice grain and placed underneath the dog’s skin between the shoulder blades. The process can be completed in a few seconds, according to a veterinarian who undertakes the procedure.

Authorized personnel can scan the code and get its basic information from the management authority, including the name and breed of the dog, as well as the name and contact information of the owner.

Shenzhen has rolled out a series of regulations to improve pet management since 2019. The city started an electronic system in May 2019 that allows citizens to apply online for a certificate to have a dog.