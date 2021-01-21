Shenzhen to issue US$3.1m digital currency

Home » Nation

CHINA’S southern boomtown of Shenzhen will issue digital currency worth 20 million yuan (US$3.1 million) as part of a pilot program to promote the application of the new form of currency.

This is the third time the city will issue the currency in “red envelopes,” worth 200 yuan each, via a random draw. In the previous rounds, 10 million yuan and 20 million yuan were issued in October 2020 and early January, respectively.

This round was opened for registration yesterday to individual businesses and employees of enterprises who stay in Shenzhen during the Spring Festival in the city’s district of Longhua, which funded the round.

Winners of the random draw can download a phone app for receiving and using the currency. The money can be used for shopping in over 3,500 designated businesses with a digital currency transaction system in place in Longhua from 9am from February 1 to February 9.

In the second round of the test, about 18.23 million digital yuan were transacted, according to local authorities.

Besides Shenzhen, the eastern city of Suzhou also issued 20 million digital yuan in December.