The story appears on
Page A3
January 21, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Shenzhen to issue US$3.1m digital currency
CHINA’S southern boomtown of Shenzhen will issue digital currency worth 20 million yuan (US$3.1 million) as part of a pilot program to promote the application of the new form of currency.
This is the third time the city will issue the currency in “red envelopes,” worth 200 yuan each, via a random draw. In the previous rounds, 10 million yuan and 20 million yuan were issued in October 2020 and early January, respectively.
This round was opened for registration yesterday to individual businesses and employees of enterprises who stay in Shenzhen during the Spring Festival in the city’s district of Longhua, which funded the round.
Winners of the random draw can download a phone app for receiving and using the currency. The money can be used for shopping in over 3,500 designated businesses with a digital currency transaction system in place in Longhua from 9am from February 1 to February 9.
In the second round of the test, about 18.23 million digital yuan were transacted, according to local authorities.
Besides Shenzhen, the eastern city of Suzhou also issued 20 million digital yuan in December.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.