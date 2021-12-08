Advanced Search

December 8, 2021

Shooter to be returned to Taiwan

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 8, 2021 | Print Edition

A male suspect in a shooting in Taiwan will be repatriated after his COVID-19 quarantine ends in Xiamen, a city facing Taiwan across the Taiwan Strait.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, yesterday announced the decision made by local police when responding to journalists.

The man confessed to shooting a man in New Taipei City when he was interrogated by local police in Xiamen, Ma said.

Taiwan media reported that the suspect flew to Xiamen on November 22 after the shooting and stayed in quarantine upon arriving in the mainland city.

The repatriation decision was made as part of ongoing efforts to combat violent crime, safeguard people’s lives and property on both sides of the Strait and maintain the order of cross-Strait exchanges, said Ma.

