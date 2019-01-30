The story appears on
Page A8
January 30, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Shouguang veges grow strong again
China’s major vegetable producer, Shouguang city, has resumed production after last summer’s Typhoon Rumbia, the local agricultural department said yesterday.
Among 106,700 greenhouses flooded by the typhoon in Shouguang, over 94 percent have been restored, and the remaining 5,981 constitute 3 percent of the total 172,000 greenhouses of the eastern county-level city, according to the local authorities.
“The city’s vegetable production has returned to its normal level with most greenhouses rebuilt and favorable warm weather this winter,” said Zhang Linlin, an official in the city’s bureau of agriculture.
A total of 450 million yuan (US$66.8 million) in loans has been offered to 3,811 affected households in reconstruction assistance, according to Wang Shuguang, director of the city’s financial service center.
Last August, Typhoon Rumbia brought heavy rains to Shandong Province, and a total of 520,000 people were affected in Shouguang, according to the local department of civil affairs.
