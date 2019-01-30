Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

January 30, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Shouguang veges grow strong again

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 30, 2019 | Print Edition

China’s major vegetable producer, Shouguang city, has resumed production after last summer’s Typhoon Rumbia, the local agricultural department said yesterday.

Among 106,700 greenhouses flooded by the typhoon in Shouguang, over 94 percent have been restored, and the remaining 5,981 constitute 3 percent of the total 172,000 greenhouses of the eastern county-level city, according to the local authorities.

“The city’s vegetable production has returned to its normal level with most greenhouses rebuilt and favorable warm weather this winter,” said Zhang Linlin, an official in the city’s bureau of agriculture.

A total of 450 million yuan (US$66.8 million) in loans has been offered to 3,811 affected households in reconstruction assistance, according to Wang Shuguang, director of the city’s financial service center.

Last August, Typhoon Rumbia brought heavy rains to Shandong Province, and a total of 520,000 people were affected in Shouguang, according to the local department of civil affairs.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿