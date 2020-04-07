Siberian tigers returning to forest park

Home » Nation

Four wild Siberian tigers have been spotted by infrared cameras in a national nature reserve in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province since March.

According to the images captured by the cameras, two tigers have already settled down in the reserve, while the other two have just crossed the border from Russia, the Taipinggou National Nature Reserve in Luobei County said yesterday. The nature reserve is an important channel for the migration of large mammals between China and Russia, as well as a key area for the restoration of the wild Siberian tiger population in the Lesser Khingan Mountains.

The reserve administration has been intensifying efforts to save the habitat for the wild animals, and a series of measures, such as turning cultivated land into forests and grasslands, have been taken. Together with the China State Forestry Administration Feline Research Center, the reserve administration has set up infrared cameras.

Siberian tigers, otherwise known as Amur or Manchurian tigers, mainly live in eastern Russia, northeastern China and the northern part of the Korean Peninsula.

An incomplete statistical observation shows there are only hundreds in the wild. Thanks to China’s environmental protection efforts in recent years, Siberian tigers are making more frequent appearances. On March 24, Mao Lijie, a rice farmer, came across a Siberian tiger at Yalyuhe Farm, 400 kilometers from the reserve.

Tigers are at the top of the food chain. Their revival suggests the food chain is healthy in the reserve.