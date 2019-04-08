The story appears on
April 8, 2019
Sichuan blaze ignites again
A FOREST fire that killed 27 firefighters and three locals in southwest China’s Sichuan Province a week ago flared up on Saturday afternoon, local authorities said yesterday.
The fire was found to have started in the northeastern part of the forest around 5pm, said a spokesperson from Muli County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture. Some 350 firefighters were battling the fire and 440 locals from neighboring towns have rushed to the site. The area burnt by the fire is estimated to be 5 to 10 hectares and was spreading due to high winds. The forest fire first broke out around 6pm on March 30 at a remote spot in the mountains at an altitude of over 3,700 meters in Muli County. After engulfing about 15 hectares of forest, the blaze was initially extinguished on Tuesday.
