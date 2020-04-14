Silent coronavirus carriers draw attention amid 2nd wave fears

Home » Nation

Though China has seen its domestically transmitted cases of novel coronavirus maintain low levels thanks to stringent epidemic prevention and control measures, imported cases and asymptomatic carriers have become the major concern among the public, who fear a possible second wave of infection.

The latest figures from the National Health Commission showed that 61 new asymptomatic cases, including 12 from abroad, were reported on the mainland on Sunday.

A total of 28 asymptomatic cases, all imported, were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 1,064 asymptomatic cases were still under medical observation.

Here are four important things that can give you a better understanding of asymptomatic coronavirus carriers:

How contagious is it?

“The infectiousness of asymptomatic carriers depends on different situations. If such cases are found after a long period of isolation in Wuhan, the level is very low. If an asymptomatic coronavirus carrier is found among returnees from places where the epidemic is still serious, the level would be quite high,” said Wei Sheng, a professor at the School of Public Health of Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

According to Tong Zhaohui, vice president of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, there are two types of asymptomatic infections.

“One is pre-symptomatic — referring to patients that have not yet developed any symptoms but are actually in an incubation period. These people need to be screened out and managed as confirmed cases. The other are people who show neither any symptom nor pathological changes in CT scan imaging. They are the real asymptomatic carriers. They are not patients but just test positive for nucleic acid,” said Tong.

An NHC analysis of silent coronavirus carriers reported between January 29 and April 8 showed that the proportion of silent carriers developing into confirmed cases was declining. The ratio remained below 11.2 percent after March 10, and in some places it was even lower than 6 percent.

“Asymptomatic carriers do have certain infectiousness but it’s generally weak, and much lower than that of symptomatic infected persons,” noted Tong. “Droplets containing the virus cannot be shed without sneezing, coughing or other symptoms, so silent carriers are less likely to infect others.”

“Most Wuhan residents were quarantined for 70-plus days. The likelihood of infection is minimal from Wuhan people with green health codes — which indicate that they’re healthy,” said Wei.

Will it cause a rebound?

Bans on outbound traffic were officially lifted after 76 days in Wuhan, the former epicenter of COVID-19 in China, on April 8, and attention has hence been focused on the risk of cross infection at workplaces.

“Asymptomatic infection is not special to COVID-19. All infectious diseases such as measles, influenza and SARS have a certain proportion of asymptomatic infections, and silent carriers in none of the cases had caused a large-scale outbreak in society,” said Tong.

He noted that preliminary epidemiological investigation into SARS and COVID-19 both proved that asymptomatic carriers have very limited infectiousness and will not cause large-scale transmissions. He added that the risks can be well controlled as long as epidemic prevention and control measures are fully implemented.

Li Qun, director of the Health Emergency Center of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that preparations have been made to resume work and production in order to cope with the possible transmission risks brought about by the increase of personnel mobility.

“If an asymptomatic carrier is found, isolated observation and detailed epidemiological investigation should be carried out in a timely manner, and control and monitoring should be strengthened in key areas and among close contacts. We hope these measures can help trace more asymptomatic carriers and reduce the chance of transmission,” said Li.

“All sides attach great importance to the prevention and control of asymptomatic carriers now. So people need not worry too much.”

How to manage them?

There are mainly four sources of asymptomatic carriers found in Wuhan — close contacts of confirmed patients, ordinary outpatients, employees screened before resuming work, and those screened before leaving Wuhan.

A new asymptomatic case will be reported within two hours to local CDCs and a case investigation should be completed within 24 hours, according to Li.

“Asymptomatic carriers face the same quarantine and medical observation measures as confirmed cases,” said Li, who added that asymptomatic carriers should be put under centralized medical observation for 14 days, and will be immediately transferred to designated hospitals for treatment if they develop any symptoms and be counted as confirmed cases.

“They must test negative for nucleic acid twice after the medical observation and should be given a two-week follow-up visit. Their close contacts should also be put under a fortnight centralized medical observation.”

What can we do?

Most asymptomatic carriers were found from close contacts of confirmed patients. “So people who have not been exposed to COVID-19 patients are not likely to be infected and there is no need to panic,” Tong insisted.

“The most important thing is to take proper protective measures,” Li added.

There is no need for those who have neither suspected symptoms nor close contacts with confirmed COVID-19 patients to take nucleic acid tests, according to experts, who added that good hygiene habits should be kept even after the epidemic. “We should stay alert and avoid some subconscious behaviors like rubbing your eyes after touching the mask,” said Li.