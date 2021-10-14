Advanced Search

October 14, 2021

Singapore presents blueprint to implement eco-friendly green plan

By Viola Ke | 00:00 UTC+8 October 14, 2021 | Print Edition

DESMOND Lee, Singapore’s Minister for National Development, said yesterday at the COP15 that during the COVID-19 pandemic, green spaces have of­fered respite and recreation away from crowded urban areas.

At the same time, cities worldwide continue to grow rapidly and climate change continues to be a pressing challenge for everyone. “So it is impor­tant that we strive toward sustainable development and protect our biodiver­sity to keep our cities liveable.”

In Singapore, they are taking active steps to do so, Lee said.

This year, they launched the Sin­gapore Green Plan 2030, the na­tional movement for sustainable development.

“As part of the movement, we are transforming Singapore into a city in nature,” he explained. “As a small, densely populated island city-state, Singapore does not have large areas outside our city where we can con­serve nature. So we are finding innova­tive ways to weave nature more closely into part of our urban environment.”

