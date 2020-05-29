The story appears on
Page A4
May 29, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Sino-US decoupling ‘will harm the world’
China-US decoupling does no good to either side and will harm the world as the two countries are major economies and their ties are crucial, Premier Li Keqiang said yesterday.
China-US relations have encountered some new problems and challenges, Li told reporters after the conclusion of the annual national legislative session. China and the US must use wisdom to expand common interests and properly manage differences.
There are many areas where the two countries, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, can and should work together to tackle challenges.
“There are extensive exchanges between the two countries in the economic, trade, scientific, technological, cultural and other fields,” he said. “It is fair to say that there are extensive common interests between China and the United States.”
Both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. Getting relations right is in the interest of both peoples and the whole world.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.