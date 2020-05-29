Sino-US decoupling ‘will harm the world’

Home » Nation

China-US decoupling does no good to either side and will harm the world as the two countries are major economies and their ties are crucial, Premier Li Keqiang said yesterday.

China-US relations have encountered some new problems and challenges, Li told reporters after the conclusion of the annual national legislative session. China and the US must use wisdom to expand common interests and properly manage differences.

There are many areas where the two countries, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, can and should work together to tackle challenges.

“There are extensive exchanges between the two countries in the economic, trade, scientific, technological, cultural and other fields,” he said. “It is fair to say that there are extensive common interests between China and the United States.”

Both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. Getting relations right is in the interest of both peoples and the whole world.