August 6, 2021
Related News
Slope collapse kills 4
Four people were killed in a slope collapse in the Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in central Hunan Province yesterday, local officials said.
The accident occurred around 10:20am when workers of a construction site were doing a safety inspection on drainage pipelines at the side of a highway, said the emergency management bureau of the prefecture. The collapse of the slope, next to drainage pipelines, left five people trapped. Later, after rescuers arrived, it collapsed again, trapping another six people. Search and rescue efforts began immediately, with seven left injured.
