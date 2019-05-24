Smart solution to urbanization is data-based social governance

Home » Nation

A GIANT screen at Huawei’s Smart City Intelligent Operation Center displaying real-time traffic, the flow of people as well as weather information caught many eyes at the recently concluded World Intelligence Congress.

The 5G-based IOC solution serves as a “brain” to select and analyze big data, provide solutions for decision-makers, and offer technical support for emergency command, said Yuan Bin, a marketing expert with Huawei.

Urban traffic, health care and access to city services are all expected to become easier with the latest technology, such as artificial intelligence and 5G.

China has 167 cities with more than 1 million people and more than 500 cities committed last year to becoming smart cities.

In Xiongan New Area, which is still under construction some 100km southwest of downtown Beijing, the citizen service center has online applications, cloud computing and big data.

In north China’s Tianjin, where the WIC was held, a phone app that covers essential city services is being developed for citizens.

Analysts say the push to make cities smarter is in line with the country’s advocacy of high-quality development.

China is experiencing a large-scale and fast urbanization process, which requires more modern, data-based and intelligent social governance, according to Peng Sen, president of the China Society of Economic Reform.

Emerging technologies are fueling the trend.

Yu Shaohua, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said 5G could allow access to the Internet at any time in any place by anyone, achieving the Internet of everything and integration of various industries to construct a smart city.

One application is autonomous driving. In February, China’s telecommunication and expressway operators agreed to launch the country’s first 5G-based smart highway project in central Hubei Province.

Customized services

The highway, combined with autonomous driving vehicles, would make it possible to gather real-time traffic information and make relevant predictions.

Smart stores, which offer customized AI-powered recommendations to customers, are also being built in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing and Jinan.

Chinese technology companies such as JD.com, Suning.com and Alibaba have all been expanding their offline stores in recent years, rolling out more customized services with data gathered on consumers’ preferences.

Experts say the integration of traditional businesses and technology may further stimulate consumption.

“The smart business will reconstruct China’s consumption model, such as the integration of online and offline business and unmanned stores,” said Shi Guangshun, an associate professor with the College of Artificial Intelligence in Nankai University. “Such models are expected to generate more consumption.”

Shen Jin, global vice president of Qualcomm, said that smart interconnection has people connected to a huge number of equipment terminals and other objects.

Society can be more efficient, humanistic, innovative and safer, he said.