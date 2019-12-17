Advanced Search

December 17, 2019

Snow hits Beijing

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 17, 2019

Flights were canceled and bus routes adjusted in Beijing as moderate snow hit the capital yesterday, according to local authorities.

As of 2:30pm, 50 outbound flights and 66 inbound flights had been canceled at Beijing Capital International Airport, data on its website showed. Twenty-nine bus routes had been altered or suspended as of mid-morning due to the snow and frozen roads, the local commission of transport said. Beijing issued a blue alert for heavy snow on Sunday, which is the lowest in the capital’s four-tier warning system.

