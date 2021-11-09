Snowstorms disrupt regular life in north China

Home » Nation

METEOROLOGICAL authorities in several north and northeast China provincial-level regions have issued blizzard alerts as sweeping snowstorms hit roads and air traffic and disrupted normal life.

Tongliao City in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has been walloped by the strongest snowstorm ever recorded, with five local meteorological stations reporting the maximum daily snowfall in decades, local authorities said.

From 8pm last Friday to 7am yesterday, 24 local weather stations had logged precipitation of more than 30mm and the maximum snowfall in the city exceeded 50cm.

In the next three days, the snowstorms are expected to gradually weaken in Tongliao, local weather authorities said.

To date, most of the city’s primary and middle schools and kindergartens have suspended classes, while airport runways have been shut down until late yesterday. Expressways are under temporary traffic control.

The Hohhot Baita International Airport in Inner Mongolia has launched an emergency response plan for special weather, and many inbound and outbound flights have been canceled.

Meanwhile, expressways in other provinces in north China, including Hebei and Shanxi, have been temporarily closed.

The sudden snowstorms also weigh heavily in China’s northernmost province of Heilongjiang. The airport in the capital Harbin was closed yesterday due to ice on the runway.

The airport authority said it would remain closed until noon today. Forces have been deployed to clear the runway and helped stranded passengers change schedules.

The provincial meteorological center in northeast China’s Liaoning Province said the snowstorms are likely to continue until 8pm today. The Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang was closed from Sunday midnight to 10am today.

The airport carried out de-icing operations on the runway, taxiway and apron. It gave the green light to six outbound flights while canceling all incoming flights yesterday.

The local transport department has mobilized forces to remove snow on expressways.