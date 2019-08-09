The story appears on
Page A6
August 9, 2019
‘Soft robots’ can mimic chameleons
Chinese scientists have developed a chameleon-inspired soft robot with both color-changing and locomotion capabilities, offering a new perspective for the future robot-environment interaction.
Intelligent actuators with the ability to interact with the environment have become an emerging topic. Scientists from the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences were inspired by chameleons, which can adjust their skin color to blend in with their environment.
According to Du Xuemin, the leading researcher, chameleons adjust a lattice of light-reflecting nanoparticles in their upper layer of skin cells. By mimicking this mechanism, scientists developed a new material for creating actuators that can sense the changing environment and exhibit vivid color alterations.
The actuator shows faster color changes and longer endurance than previous prototypes.
The actuator can also perform programmable shape transformations. By mimicking the movements of snakes and earthworms, scientists designed a soft robot that can perform complex motions as well as change color instantly.
