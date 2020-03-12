Some key firms in Hubei get nod to resume work as new cases fall

Home » Nation

SOME key industries can resume work in Hubei, the province at the epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak, the provincial epidemic prevention and control headquarters in the capital Wuhan said yesterday, as the number of daily new cases continues to fall.

According to the plans, Wuhan businesses involved in supplying daily necessities, medical resources, and farm materials can resume work and production immediately.

Enterprises related to the national economy, people’s livelihood, and the global industrial chain may do so as well, after getting approval.

Other companies are expected to resume production only after March 20.

The city of 11 million has been in lockdown since January 23. Other cities in Hubei soon followed suit, placing a total of around 56 million people under quarantine.

In other high-risk regions outside Wuhan, enterprises that are important to the epidemic control and prevention efforts, public services, people’s livelihood, agricultural production can resume production. Businesses in finance, insurance, ports and freight stations and key industrial chain supporting firms will also return to operation gradually.

In low- and medium-risk regions of Hubei, service-oriented industries like information technology, and legal and accounting services can resume orderly operation.

However, resumption of work is not allowed at places that encourage gatherings such as theaters, bookstores, fitness centers, and restaurants before the situation significantly improves.

Passenger flights, trains, buses, and ships will gradually resume operations in low- and medium-risk regions in Hubei while they will continue to be banned in Wuhan and other high-risk regions.

The changes are meant to “accelerate establishment of economic and social operation order, compatible with the epidemic prevention,” a government statement said.

Companies that reopen are required to make “epidemic control” plans, inspect employees for signs of disease and keep workplaces disinfected.

Parts suppliers

Meanwhile, Japanese automaker Nissan said it planned to partially resume production at two Chinese plants, one of them in Hubei. Its competitor Honda said that some employees had returned to work at its plant in Wuhan, and that it would gradually restart production from yesterday.

Wuhan accounts for nearly 10 percent of vehicles made in China and is home to hundreds of parts suppliers.

In a gesture to further boost investor confidence, the National Development and Reform Commission said it will actively help foreign-invested firms resume work and expand sectors in which foreign investment in encouraged.

While relaxing some restrictions, the Hubei government said it will continue the strict control of its people leaving the province, and schools in the province would remain closed until further notice.

Latest data from the National Health Commission showed 24 new coronavirus cases nationwide, and 22 more deaths as of Tuesday. All the latest deaths occurred in Wuhan.

But new infections in Hubei continued to stabilize, with new cases declining for the sixth day. All 13 new cases in Hubei were recorded in Wuhan.

Authorities elsewhere in China lowered emergency response levels and relaxed travel restrictions. Hunan Province and Chongqing City lowered their emergency response level, while cities in Shandong Province resumed inter-city and rural passenger transportation routes.