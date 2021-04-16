Advanced Search

April 16, 2021

Spacecraft at launch site

Source: Xinhua | 00:18 UTC+8 April 16, 2021 | Print Edition

THE manned spacecraft and carrier rocket for the Shenzhou-12 manned space mission have arrived at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The manned craft and the Long March-2F carrier rocket are undergoing final assembly and testing at the launch site, the China Manned Space Agency said yesterday.

The astronauts for the Shenzhou-12 manned space mission are participating in intensive training before embarking on their space journey, CMSA said. All systems that will be involved in the mission are undergoing orderly preparations, it said.

