Specimens come to life at city’s ‘Night at the Museum’

Home » Nation

SPECIMENS were “brought to life” against the backdrop of electronic music and laser shows, creating a dialogue between the past and present at the Shanghai Natural History Museum.

After a one-year pause due to COVID-19, the museum’s annual “Night at the Museum” event, held to celebrate the International Museum Day, returned yesterday, attracting 1,500 visitors.

Under pink, purple and green light beams, the museum became a night club of the natural world with a variety of activities on offer during a two-hour tour.

A 4D film and multimedia show transported people to the African savannah. Bird specimens were “singing” with the aid of computer science.

People were allowed to print bookplates with patterns from museum displays such as a nautilus fossil, and interact with performers dressed as animals.

After the tour, they could enjoy a cup of coffee with fossil patterns on the surface. Professionals were explaining the evolution of the natural world.

Zheng Zhiren, 13, was fascinated with paper folding and said he had come to find inspiration from museum specimens to make more patterns. “I hope to get to know the real look of animals. Also, I want to seek and befriend people like me,” he said.

The museum initiated the “Night at the Museum” in 2017. Between June to August, it will hold another three “Night at the Museum” events for the public.

An average of one new museum was opened every two days across China between 2016 and 2020, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Li Qun said.

By the end of 2020, China was home to 5,788 museums that had been registered with authorities, with 1,224 museums at the state level, said Li, who is also head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, at an event in Beijing marking International Museum Day yesterday.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, museums across the country last year presented more than 29,000 exhibitions and held over 225,000 education-related activities, Li said.

The museums also recorded approximately 540 million visits and provided online services to hundreds of millions of people, he said.

Themed “future of museums: recover and reimagine,” this year’s event not only focused on the conceptual, operational and technical aspects of museums but also discussed a new approach to meet the challenges in the post-pandemic era, he added.