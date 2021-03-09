The story appears on
Page A2
March 9, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Spring Fest travel rush down 40%
CHINA’S passenger trips declined significantly during this year’s Spring Festival travel rush, official data showed yesterday.
During the travel rush, spanning from January 28 to March 8 this year, an estimated 870 million trips were made nationwide. It plunged by 40.8 percent from the previous year, according to the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19. The figure was also 70.9 percent less than that of the 2019 Spring Festival travel rush.
China’s railways, however, handled 220 million passenger trips, up by 3.5 percent from last year’s travel rush. Trips via roads were down by 50.2 percent to 600 million.
Passenger trips via waterways amounted to 15.34 million, up by 24.5 percent from the 2020 travel rush, while air trips dropped by 8.5 percent to 35.37 million.
Many people opted to stay put during the holiday this year in response to the government’s call to avoid unnecessary gatherings as part of anti-epidemic measures.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.