The story appears on
Page A6
January 24, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Spring Festival gala
The Chinese Spring Festival gala will be broadcast live at 8pm today, the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, production company China Media Group said. The gala, which usually runs for more than four hours, will feature pop songs, crosstalk (xiangsheng) and sketch comedies, as well as other art forms, all of which mirror the stories of common people over the past year. Crosstalk is a traditional comic performance. The performance will be presented worldwide via about 600 media platforms.
