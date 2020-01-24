Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

January 24, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Spring Festival gala

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 24, 2020 | Print Edition

The Chinese Spring Festival gala will be broadcast live at 8pm today, the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, production company China Media Group said. The gala, which usually runs for more than four hours, will feature pop songs, crosstalk (xiangsheng) and sketch comedies, as well as other art forms, all of which mirror the stories of common people over the past year. Crosstalk is a traditional comic performance. The performance will be presented worldwide via about 600 media platforms.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿