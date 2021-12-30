Spring Festival rush

Home » Nation

The number of passenger trips during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush will rise sharply from this year.

China’s largest annual travel rush will last from January 17 to February 25, Ren Zhuoli, an official with the Ministry of Transport, said yesterday.

The number of trips will increase significantly from the 870 million in 2021, and may even surpass the 1.48 billion trips made during the 2020 Spring Festival.