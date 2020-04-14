State Council nod for Jiangxi new pilot zone

Home » Nation

The State Council, China’s cabinet, has approved establishing an open economy pilot zone in eastern Jiangxi Province, according to a circular released yesterday.

The general construction plan will be issued by the National Development and Reform Commission.

According to the circular, the construction of the pilot zone should adhere to new development concepts, persist in promoting high-quality development and focus on supply-side structural reforms.

It should also actively integrate into the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, participate in the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and coordinate with the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area as well as the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta.

The pilot zone should tap into regional cooperation potential, promote the free and efficient flow of resources, accelerate the construction of an open market layout, and explore a new development path that advances reform, development and innovation through opening up, it said.

It urged the Jiangxi provincial government to reinforce the leadership during the construction of the pilot zone, improving work mechanisms and working out and implementing detailed plans.

Related departments under the State Council will strengthen guidance and support for the construction and development of the pilot zone. The NDRC should enhance coordination and supervision, and present timely reports on major issues to the State Council, the circular said.