The story appears on
Page A6
July 30, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Sterilizing mozzies for a safer world
Chinese scientists have developed a new method to control the population of mosquitoes, the Science and Technology Daily reported yesterday.
Scientists from the Sun Yat-sen University in Guangdong Province have conducted a four-year field test in controlling the population of the Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus), one of the world’s most invasive mosquito species that carries dengue, the Zika virus and many other devastating diseases.
Through microinjection and radiation, scientists sterilized male mosquitoes and released them into the environment to mate with wild female mosquitoes, resulting in no offspring and a declining population over time. They also exposed male mosquitoes to a strain of Wolbachia bacteria, which rendered the females sterile.
This way, the mosquito population has been almost eliminated in the field test, with the annual number of wild mosquito species decreasing by about 83 to 94 percent. No mosquitoes were detected for up to six weeks.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.