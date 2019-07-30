Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 30, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Sterilizing mozzies for a safer world

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 30, 2019 | Print Edition

Chinese scientists have developed a new method to control the population of mosquitoes, the Science and Technology Daily reported yesterday.

Scientists from the Sun Yat-sen University in Guangdong Province have conducted a four-year field test in controlling the population of the Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus), one of the world’s most invasive mosquito species that carries dengue, the Zika virus and many other devastating diseases.

Through microinjection and radiation, scientists sterilized male mosquitoes and released them into the environment to mate with wild female mosquitoes, resulting in no offspring and a declining population over time. They also exposed male mosquitoes to a strain of Wolbachia bacteria, which rendered the females sterile.

This way, the mosquito population has been almost eliminated in the field test, with the annual number of wild mosquito species decreasing by about 83 to 94 percent. No mosquitoes were detected for up to six weeks.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿