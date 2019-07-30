Sterilizing mozzies for a safer world

Home » Nation

Chinese scientists have developed a new method to control the population of mosquitoes, the Science and Technology Daily reported yesterday.

Scientists from the Sun Yat-sen University in Guangdong Province have conducted a four-year field test in controlling the population of the Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus), one of the world’s most invasive mosquito species that carries dengue, the Zika virus and many other devastating diseases.

Through microinjection and radiation, scientists sterilized male mosquitoes and released them into the environment to mate with wild female mosquitoes, resulting in no offspring and a declining population over time. They also exposed male mosquitoes to a strain of Wolbachia bacteria, which rendered the females sterile.

This way, the mosquito population has been almost eliminated in the field test, with the annual number of wild mosquito species decreasing by about 83 to 94 percent. No mosquitoes were detected for up to six weeks.