Storms can’t dampen Shenzhen’s love for books

Thundershowers in the past four days failed to dampen the enthusiasm of book lovers in China’s southern city of Shenzhen, named by UNESCO as a global model for the promotion of reading.

A book fair in the city from July 19 to Monday received an average of 100,000 visitors a day, the organizing committee said on Monday.

Total book transactions at the main venue, the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, amounted to 10.76 million yuan (US$1.56 million).

“The exhibition area was packed with people during the weekend,“ said Li Jing, a sales representative of Beijing-based Foreign Language Teaching and Research Press. “It was an amazing scene. Many books sold out.”

The success of the fair is attributed to several reasons, including meetings between famous writers and their fans. More than 50 writers were present to autograph their books. Feng Tang, in particular, is said to have signed 693 autographs in one hour.

“It nearly killed me,“ said Feng.

The most important reason, however, is the long-lasting enthusiasm of book lovers in the city, which has a population of more than 20 million.

In October 2013, UNESCO named Shenzhen a global model for the promotion of reading, recognizing the city’s persistent efforts.

Shenzhen is a modern metropolis built from a small fishing village. Its builders came from all parts of the country.

The residents are known for their persistent love of learning and their innovative spirit.

The city is young and dynamic, so is its population. According to the city government, the average age in Shenzhen is 33.

“The concentration of so many young people in the city is also an important factor for the impressive atmosphere of reading in Shenzhen,” said a salesperson of Dolphin Media.

Shenzhen, best known for its new and high-tech industries, financial service and logistics industry, looks set to gain a reputation for a cultural and creative sector.