Strait ties closer despite some politicians

Home » Nation

A State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman has hailed closer cross-Strait ties, while criticizing the actions of some of the island politicians.

An Fengshan said some politicians in Taiwan were attempting to instigate hostility between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan to build up cross-Strait tensions for their own election interests.

“They are grifting for their own pathetic election interests, imperiling the cross-Strait peace and the welfare of Taiwan compatriots,” An said.

The spokesman said the mainland is always firm in maintaining and promoting the welfare of Taiwan compatriots and helping them achieve greater and better development, while the Democratic Progressive Party authority is doing exactly the opposite.

“We resolutely oppose and deter ‘Taiwan independence’ forces, in a bid to safeguard the common interests of all Chinese people, including the 23 million Taiwan compatriots,” he said.

The “one country, two systems” will surely bring Taiwan compatriots greater development opportunities and better living conditions.

With a strong motherland to rely on, Taiwan compatriots will enjoy better living conditions, have more room for development, more confidence and more dignity in the international arena.

On the basis of ensuring the country’s sovereignty, security and development interests, the social system and way of life in Taiwan will be fully respected, and the private property, religious beliefs and legitimate rights and interests of Taiwan compatriots will be fully protected after peaceful reunification, An said.

Meanwhile, the mainland’s preferential policies for Taiwan businesses and residents have yielded positive outcomes since their implementation a year ago, he said.

So far, 72 local governments in 25 provincial-level regions on the mainland have taken tailored measures to implement preferential policies for Taiwan compatriots.

The preferential policies, also known as “31 measures,” unveiled by the office and the National Development and Reform Commission in February 2018, cover fields of industry, finance, taxation, land use, employment, education and health care, and are aimed at sharing the mainland’s development opportunities with Taiwan.

Preliminary statistics show that more than 2,000 Taiwan-funded companies have been offered tax incentives by the mainland, and over 100 Taiwan enterprises have received financial support for industrial transformation and upgrading, green manufacturing and intelligent manufacturing.

An said a mobile application was released yesterday to provide Taiwan users with the latest cross-Strait information and details about preferential policies implemented by local governments on the mainland.

Continuous efforts were also ongoing to facilitate young people from Taiwan to realize their education and career dreams on the mainland.

This year, the number of mainland universities and colleges where Taiwan students can be enrolled in will rise to 336, an increase of 20 from 2018.

An added that the mainland welcomes and supports cities on both sides of the Taiwan Strait conducting exchanges and cooperation in various forms on the basis of upholding the 1992 Consensus.

Multiple Taiwan mayors and county chiefs recently led delegations to visit the mainland to conduct exchanges and cooperation with relevant cities, and achieved positive results.

Also, Fujian Province on the mainland is prepared for supplying electricity to the Kinmen and Matsu islands, An said.

Fujian also plans to supply water to Matsu.