The story appears on
Page A7
December 17, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Strategy found to fight liver disease
Chinese researchers developed a “detour” therapeutical strategy that may help relieve symptoms of fatty liver in the future.
The two back-to-back papers published yesterday in the journal Science Translational Medicine reported a new molecular mechanism correlated with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a chronic liver disease that can lead to liver cancer.
An enzyme in the human body called ACC has been known to facilitate fat synthesis in liver cells. Previously, scientists have tried to design an ACC inhibitor, but it showed an unwanted effect of increasing fat in the blood. Wuhan University scientists, led by medicine professor Li Hongliang, found that the expression of a gene named ALOX12 increased the ACC level. In another paper, the research team described a small molecule that can disable the ALOX12 protein in mice and nonhuman primate models and then hold up the release of the ACC enzyme.
