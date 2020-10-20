Straying soldier to return

Home » Nation

THE Indian army said yesterday that it would return a Chinese soldier who had strayed across the border in the western Himalayan region where the two countries are engaged in a months-long standoff after a series of clashes.

The People’s Liberation Army soldier Corporal Wang Ya Long was found in the Demchok area of eastern Ladakh, and would be returned to Chinese officials at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities as per established protocols, the Indian army said in a statement.

“The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions,” the statement said.

There was no immediate comment from China on the capture of its soldier. The Indian army said the Indian side had received an inquiry from China’s military “about the whereabouts of the missing soldier.”

The editor-in-chief of Chinese state-backed Global Times said in a tweet that the matter was being resolved. “Based on what I know, one Chinese soldier was detained by Indian side, very likely because of getting lost,” said Hu Xijin.

“Indian side has a positive attitude. The soldier will be returned to China. The issue should not cause new tensions in the border area.”