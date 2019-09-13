Streamlining govt services

Home » Nation

CITIZENS of Hong Kong and Macau and overseas Chinese nationals with exit-entry permits will enjoy equally convenient services as mainland citizens using identity cards.

The National Immigration Administration has rolled out an identity verification platform, which helps mainland public service departments and institutions provide efficient services. From October, overseas Chinese nationals will be able to enjoy 35 public services using exit-entry permits via the platform, covering fields of transportation, finance, education, communication, health care and accommodation. This is the latest effort by the administration to promote the reform of Internet-based government affairs.