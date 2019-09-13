The story appears on
Page A4
September 13, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Streamlining govt services
CITIZENS of Hong Kong and Macau and overseas Chinese nationals with exit-entry permits will enjoy equally convenient services as mainland citizens using identity cards.
The National Immigration Administration has rolled out an identity verification platform, which helps mainland public service departments and institutions provide efficient services. From October, overseas Chinese nationals will be able to enjoy 35 public services using exit-entry permits via the platform, covering fields of transportation, finance, education, communication, health care and accommodation. This is the latest effort by the administration to promote the reform of Internet-based government affairs.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.