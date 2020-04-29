Stricter beauty surgery rules urged

Home » Nation

Eight central government departments have jointly issued a circular calling for stricter regulation of the country’s beauty surgery industry.

The circular, issued by the National Health Commission and seven other relevant ministries and administrations, said medical cosmetic businesses must be conducted in accordance with the law and other regulations.

Authorities launched a year-long crackdown on illegal plastic surgeries in 2017. However, the circular said that some government departments have detected signs of a rise in violations recently, requiring further efforts in regulation.

Such operations must be done at qualified institutions by licensed medical staff, and no organization or individual is allowed to do such businesses without due qualifications.

The circular also required legal use of medicines and equipment in this sector as well as proper advertising activities.

It also asked industrial associations to better perform their roles, including strengthened self-discipline and training and education for the businesses and their workers.

Health authorities at all levels are urged to ensure strict approval and management of relevant qualifications and licenses, and relevant registration information should be included in an information-sharing network and made open for the public’s easier inquiry.

Market regulation authorities should intensify random inspections of beauty businesses and keep health authorities fully informed about relevant violations, according to the circular.