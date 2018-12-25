The story appears on
December 25, 2018
Student in blogger threats confession
A SOPHOMORE student in Shenyang, capital of northeast China’s Liaoning Province, has surrendered to police after sending death threats to blogger Wu Dong who posted a video online last month exposing unhygienic practices at 14 luxury hotels.
Wu, known by his pseudonym “Hua Zong Diu Le Jin Gu Bang,” said he received messages on Weibo reading “waiting for your death” and “I will spot you and kill you” from an unknown person identified as “aric7777777” on December 15. Wu posted photos of the chat record online.
The suspect, surnamed Chen, surrendered to police in the company of his parents, confessed his guilt, and apologized, said Wu. He has accepted the apology.
Chen most probably had been an intern at hotel. Police have criticized and educated Chen and will probably report the incident to his college.
Wu’s 11-minute video showed cleaners wiping cups and sinks with dirty towels and sponges. Some used the same towel to wipe a toilet seat.
After the exposure, Wu’s personal information was leaked by employees of Hilton Garden Inn Guiyang and Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts in WeChat groups. Both hotels have apologized and promised to improve training and supervision.
