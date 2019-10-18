Students get phones, but need guidance

Home » Nation

A RECENT survey shows that more than 93 percent of Chinese parents have given their children mobile phones for daily uses, the China Youth Daily reported yesterday.

Phone ownership ratio is highest among children in junior middle school with the figure exceeding 97 percent, according to the newspaper, noting that primary school students from grades one to three reported the lowest rate.

By city, the ownership ratio is highest among children living in second-tier cities and the lowest among rural students.

The survey was based on answers from 1,939 parents of primary and middle school students.

The students use their phones mainly for homework and social media, it reported.

However, more than 30 percent of parents surveyed said that they failed to guide their children to rationally use the gadgets, according to the newspaper.

Sun Hongyan, a researcher with the China Youth and Children Research Center, suggested that parents should set an example first and not get addicted to their own phones.

Parents should involve their children in setting rules for phone use, teach them how to identify healthy content and learn from them about new media technology, Sun said.