Students pan DingTalk with one-star reviews

OFFICIALS with Alibaba’s communication app, DingTalk, have implored Chinese students to stop criticizing the app that has been used to facilitate online classes.

Millions of Chinese are stuck in their homes due to the coronavirus epidemic. Authorities shut schools until at least the end of February in an effort to stop the virus from spreading, and many students were hoping for an extended holiday.

As a result, they were disappointed when Alibaba offered DingTalk, originally designed for white-collar workers, to help educate primary and middle-school students.

The app, with new features such as homework grading, real-time online classes and video replays, has received a flood of one-star reviews from disgruntled pupils.

Yesterday, DingTalk had a score of 2.5 out of 5 stars, despite being the number one business app. Many of the roughly 800,000 app reviews on the Apple store platform criticized DingTalk for spoiling students’ extended holiday plans.

“My holidays! I love DingTalk, say no more, there is one star for you,” said one review.

The app competes with WeChat Work and Lark.