Students return home

June 17, 2019
More than 3.65 million Chinese returned home to pursue their careers after finishing their studies overseas from the beginning of the nation’s reform and opening-up in 1978 to the end of 2018, data shows. The number of Chinese who returned in 2018 on completion of their overseas studies totaled 519,400, according to a statistical report on China’s human resources and social security in 2018 issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. The data did not cover Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
