December 4, 2019
Students’ submissions ‘irrelevant’
Taiwan’s education authority suspended a graduate institute from recruiting students from next year for substandard dissertations, local media reported yesterday.
The education authority found that a large number of dissertations submitted by students at the Graduate Institute of Engineering Technology of the Department of Intelligent Automation Engineering, Chung Chou University of Science and Technology, were irrelevant to engineering technologies, the Taipei-based United Daily reported.
It is the first graduate institute in Taiwan receiving such a punishment due to irrelevant dissertation topics.
The review on the institute’s dissertations since 2013 found over 100 of the 167 covered irrelevant topics such as the influence of astrology on business management and the relation between teachers’ sense of humor and creative teaching.
