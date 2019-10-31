The story appears on
Page A6
October 31, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Submersible advance
The manned cabin made of titanium alloy, a core component of China’s new manned submersible, has passed acceptance tests, said the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Developed by the Institute of Metal Research under the CAS, the cabin can hold three people. It is larger and can carry more crew than other 10,000-meter cabins in the world. The cabin is critical for humans to reach depths of more than 10,000 meters.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.