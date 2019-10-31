Advanced Search

October 31, 2019

Submersible advance

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 31, 2019 | Print Edition

The manned cabin made of titanium alloy, a core component of China’s new manned submersible, has passed acceptance tests, said the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Developed by the Institute of Metal Research under the CAS, the cabin can hold three people. It is larger and can carry more crew than other 10,000-meter cabins in the world. The cabin is critical for humans to reach depths of more than 10,000 meters.

