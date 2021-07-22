Successes of Chinese satellites

Home » Nation

The Chinese Academy of Sciences on Tuesday released details of the most recent scientific achievements from its space science programs, including space-based gravitational wave detection, space microgravity experiments, and the observation of black hole explosions.

According to the academy, Taiji-1, China’s first satellite to conduct experiments on key technologies related to space-based gravitational wave detection, has completed all preset experimental tasks. It has accomplished the highest degree of precision in space laser interferometry so far in China.

SJ-10, China’s first satellite to conduct microgravity experiments, has for the first time achieved the development of a cell embryo to a blastocyst under microgravity conditions, revealing the key factors affecting early embryo development of mammals in a space environment.

And China’s Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope, also known as Insight, clearly observed the panoramic view of the explosion of black hole binaries for the first time.

The satellites were deployed by the CAS as part of its space-science pilot project, established in 2011.