Supplies on way for stricken nations

AS the number of new novel coronavirus cases subside domestically amid a rapid spread around the globe, China has stepped up donations of supplies to other countries and sent medical experts to share prevention and control experience.

President Xi Jinping said in a phone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday evening that China will send more medical experts to Italy and do its best to provide medical supplies and other assistance, noting that both China and Italy are among the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

China is willing to work with Italy to contribute to international cooperation in combating the epidemic and to the construction of a Health Silk Road, Xi said.

A team of 12 medical experts from the eastern Zhejiang Province left for Italy yesterday to aid the anti-coronavirus fight on the Apennine Peninsula.

The team consists of experts from several hospitals and the Zhejiang center for disease prevention and control.

The experts are from various departments including respiratory, intensive care, infectious disease and traditional Chinese medicine. They will share their experience in COVID-19 prevention and control with hospitals and experts in Italy, and provide treatment guidance.

ICU equipment donated by the province also arrived in Italy on the same day, including dozens of ventilator sets, monitors and dual channel infusion pumps, two portable color ultrasound machines as well as 60,000 testing reagents.

Zhejiang so far has sent 35.4 tons of medical supplies and commonly used drugs to Italy.

Last week, four medical experts and one Italian-language lecturer from the southwestern Sichuan Province flew to Italy.

Chinese companies have also mobilized to help Italy by donating medical supplies.

Nutritional formula maker Blue River Dairy, based in central Hunan Province, last Saturday donated medical supplies worth 2.4 million yuan (US$343,000) to Italy. They consist of 40,000 N95 respirator masks, 1,800 protective suits and 250,000 pairs of gloves.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co, a leading construction gear maker based in Hunan, on Friday shipped its first batch of 50,000 masks which will be distributed to the frontline by the Lombardy regional government. The masks were produced by companies across Hunan, and comply with European Union standards.

More medical protection supplies, including 5,500 protective suits and 40,000 N95 respirator masks, have arrived in Milan. The supplies were jointly donated by Fosun Foundation of the Shanghai-based Fosun Group, Longfor Group and Beijing Taikang Yicai Foundation.

Fosun had also donated 5,000 face masks to Milan’s municipal government early this month, the foundation said.

A total of 152 countries and regions now have confirmed COVID-19 cases and the World Health Organization says Europe has become the new epicenter of the disease.

A total of 300,000 masks donated by Chinese charities, the Alibaba Foundation and the Jack Ma Foundation, arrived in Belgium on Monday.

A cargo plane carrying the medical supply landed midday at Liege Airport, with the words: “L’union fait la force,” or “Unity makes strength” in English, written on a poster attached to the package, reminding the Belgians of the motto of their country.

The shipment was part of an ambitious donation of over 2 million masks and medical equipment announced by the two foundations to support European countries.