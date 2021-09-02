Surgical bot starts clinic trials

Home » Nation

An endoscopic surgical robot, developed by a Chinese company, has begun clinical trials in the field of gynecology in hospitals, marking a breakthrough in the domestic surgical robot industry.

The robot, created by Shenzhen-based Edge Medical Robotics Co, allows specially trained doctors to perform procedures with more precision and control than is possible with conventional techniques. Robotic surgery can also reduce surgical trauma and accelerate patients’ recovery.

The trial is being carried out at the Chinese People’s Liberation Army General Hospital in Beijing and the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University in Henan Province.

Wang Jianchen, CEO of Edge Medical, said the robot-assisted operation is a step forward in medical technology. Still, due to technology bottleneck, the domestic surgical robot industry had long been dominated by foreign products.

“Surgical robots were only applied in gynecology and obstetrics departments of a few hospitals. The high cost was unaffordable for most patients, impeding the development of robotic surgery in China,” Wang added.

China’s surgical robots are more cost-effective compared with their foreign counterparts, and they have a huge potential to be promoted in primary medical care, Ji Mei, a gynecologist said.