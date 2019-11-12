Suspended flight captain faces further punishment

Home » Nation

AN Air Guilin captain who was suspended after allowing a woman into the cockpit during a flight, faces further punishment after the nation’s civil aviation regulator said it was a deliberate violation.

The captain violated regulations, caused safety risks and created a negative social influence, said Gu Xiaohong, a deputy director with the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Gu called it a “typical deliberate violation” yesterday and said the CAAC would impose further punishment on the captain and others involved after an investigation. A photo of the woman sitting in the cockpit making a V-sign sparked a backlash when it appeared on Weibo.com earlier this month.

The woman’s caption said she was “thankful to the pilot and really so excited.” She later deleted the post.

There were online calls for harsher punishment and stricter supervision of the pilot and crew as well as the woman, who, it was claimed, was in a relationship with the pilot.

Air Guilin later confirmed the incident on January 4 on Flight GT1011 from Guilin in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to Yangzhou in Jiangsu Province.

The airline said it had suspended the pilot “for life” while other members of the flight crew had been banned pending further investigation.

“Air Guilin has a zero-tolerance policy toward any unprofessional and improper acts that could endanger air safety,” the airline said in a statement and it pledged to enhance rigorous safety guidelines to prevent such an incident happening again.

Another report released by the carrier said Xu Xin, its board chairman, had received a serious warning and was fined three months of performance payments.

Other senior management, including the airline’s general manager, deputy general manager maintenance, a former safety supervisor and general manager of the light department were also punished.

The carrier said it had suggested to CAAC to revoke the license of the captain, surnamed Su. Other crew members, including the copilot and a security guard, were suspended for a year and downgraded.

“It is obvious that the captain had weak awareness of the regulation and flying safety, and neglected his safety duty to allow unqualified and unrelated people to enter the cockpit and even take photos,” Gu said.

“The incident gives us a warning that stricter supervision should always be imposed,” he added.

There were also calls for the woman to be punished.