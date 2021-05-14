Home » Nation

The city of Suzhou in east China’s Jiangsu Province has rolled out a plan to promote the inheritance of the embroidery art and invigorate the local embroidery industry. According to the plan released by the city’s New District on Wednesday, the district will work on talent training, content creation and industry development to pass on the traditions of Suzhou embroidery, one of China’s four famous embroidery varieties, and encourage innovation. By the end of last year, the district had more than 8,400 people engaged in embroidery and related industries, with the annual sales worth more than 1 billion yuan (US$155 million).