The story appears on
Page A7
May 14, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Suzhou embroidery
The city of Suzhou in east China’s Jiangsu Province has rolled out a plan to promote the inheritance of the embroidery art and invigorate the local embroidery industry. According to the plan released by the city’s New District on Wednesday, the district will work on talent training, content creation and industry development to pass on the traditions of Suzhou embroidery, one of China’s four famous embroidery varieties, and encourage innovation. By the end of last year, the district had more than 8,400 people engaged in embroidery and related industries, with the annual sales worth more than 1 billion yuan (US$155 million).
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.