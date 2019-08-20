Sweet taste of yak milk helps win poverty fight

Home » Nation

On the grasslands under white clouds and a blue sky, herdsman Choyang Yeshe carries 90 kilograms of yak milk on a motorcycle and sells it to a milk company in the village.

“I have raised 120 yaks and I can make up to 60,000 yuan (US$8,520) a year from yak milk,” he said.

Choyang Yeshe, 36, is a herdsman in Ramda Village of Hongyuan County in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. The village is 3,500 meters above sea level and yaks are a traditional herd.

Like him, many villagers there have moved out of poverty thanks to the yak milk industry and the Hongyuan Yak Dairy Co Ltd, a yak milk company that purchases the product from locals.

So far, the company has signed contracts with more than 6,000 local herdsmen and employed more than 500. The average annual income of those selling milk to the company has exceeded 20,000 yuan.

The county was one of the major grasslands the Red Army soldiers crossed over 80 years ago during the Long March. It is reported locals helped the soldiers with yak milk.

Now, decades later, the yak milk industry is helping the impoverished live better lives. Shamo is one of the herdsmen that have signed contracts with Hongyuan. The family has more than 40 female yaks and can rake in about 400 yuan a day.

“Before the company was established, we usually drank the yak milk ourselves, or sold it to random people,” she said. “It was impossible to make this much money.”

China aims to eradicate poverty by 2020, the target year to complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects.