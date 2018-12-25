Advanced Search

Swine fever in Fujian

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 25, 2018 | Print Edition

a NEW case of African swine fever has been confirmed in Nanping City, Fujian Province, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. On a farm of 5,776 pigs in Nanping’s Yanping District, 35 were confirmed infected with the viral disease and 11 were dead, the ministry said, citing a China Animal Disease Control Center report. Authorities have initiated an emergency response to block the movement of, cull and disinfect all of the affected pigs.

