Swine slaughter slashed amid changing festival perceptions

Home » Nation

A festival in Taiwan where enormous pigs are slaughtered and displayed is drawing smaller crowds as animal rights activists alter perceptions of the controversial tradition.

The annual ritual is a cultural cornerstone for the island’s Hakka community, who make up about 15 percent of the province’s population.

But it has been a polarizing custom.

Local Hakka families compete to display the largest pig, with the winner taking home a trophy.

To a fanfare of traditional music played on gongs and horns, 18 slaughtered pigs were wheeled out on trucks on Monday into the Hsinpu Yimin Temple in the island’s north.

The heaviest weighed a whopping 860 kilograms — three times the average adult swine.

The carcasses, bristles shaved and pinned with decorations, were displayed upside-down, the heads with pineapples stuffed in their mouths, dwarfed by their bloated torsos.

After the festival, the carcasses are taken home by owners and the meat given to friends, family and neighbors.

Tseng Jia-yun’s family spent three years fattening up their pig, which was slaughtered last week weighing 400kg.

The sacrifice fulfilled the wishes of his 86-year-old grandmother.

“As a Hakka, I am proud of this divine pig culture, it’s worth preserving,” he said, describing the concerns of animal rights groups as “nonsense.”

“There’s no cruelty to animals, contrary to the rumors being spread around,” he added.

Animal rights campaigners disagree.

They say the heaviest pigs are force fed, often in small cages to the point where the morbidly obese animals are unable to get up. “The pigs are so heavy that they can’t even stand,” said Lin Tai-ching, director of the Environment and Animal Society of Taiwan.

Lin has been documenting the “holy pig” festival for the last 15 years and says attitudes are beginning to change.

Crowds have begun to thin and the number of sacrifices has fallen dramatically. “Fifteen years ago there were more than 100 swine in the contest, compared to 37 this year,” she said.

The number of animals over 600kg had also plummeted, she added.

Two submissions this year were made up of rice packets displayed in the shape of a pig, a sign that some families are rejecting animal sacrifices.

Researchers and locals say that while the festival dates back centuries, the tradition of sacrificing fattened pigs is a more recent phenomenon.

The Hakka are one of many Chinese ethnic groups who settled in Taiwan over the last few hundred years.

Each summer the Hsinpu Yimin Temple commemorates a group of Hakka who died defending their villages during a period of political upheaval in the late 18th century.

However, it was during Japan’s colonial occupation of Taiwan in the early 20th century that the sacrificing of fattened pigs became a commonplace part of the celebrations.

The custom then became turbocharged in the 1980s and 1990s with the pigs getting bigger and bigger.

“The Yimin festival is to honor our ancestors who died defending our homeland, a display of loyalty and brotherhood,” said Tseng.

Lin and other animal rights activists say they have no desire to end Hakka cultural customs.

Instead they want to see the festival’s more cruel elements tamed.