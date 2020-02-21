The story appears on
February 21, 2020
TCM proving effective
TRADITIONAL Chinese medicine has been widely applied in treating the novel coronavirus disease patients as it has proved effective in improving the cure rate.
“I had difficulty breathing when I was seriously ill. After administering a few doses of a TCM decoction, my breathing became easy and the CT scan results also noticeably improved,” said a 64-year-old COVID-19 patient who was admitted to Beijing Ditan Hospital on January 20.
“Since the admission of the first COVID-19 case at our hospital, medical professionals from the TCM department have been engaging in the treatment process,” said Wang Xianbo, a specialist from Beijing Ditan Hospital.
Wang said TCM has proved effective in reducing symptoms of fever, cough and tiredness in mild cases and in improving some severe cases when used in combination with Western medicine.
