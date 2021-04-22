Taipei man maximizes leave with clever ruse

Home » Nation

Keen to make the most of a statutory holiday for newlyweds, a couple from Taiwan found a novel way to maximize their honeymoon — by marrying four times in just over a month.

The unusual story, confirmed by Taipei’s labor authority yesterday, is the latest to go viral and highlight innovative, if somewhat bizarre, loophole wrangling by Taiwan people.

Taiwan firms are legally obliged to offer eight days of paid leave to newlyweds.

But an unnamed bank employee decided to game the system last year, claiming 32 days of leave using a novel ruse. Over 37 days, he and his wife got married four times and divorced three times, claiming the full eight days for each of their nuptials.

The bank balked and the employee appealed to Taipei city labor authority, which initially fined his employer TW$20,000 (US$670) for violating the leave regulations.

That was because as far as the law goes, there is currently no restriction on how often an employee can apply for marriage leave.

The bank, which was only willing to offer eight days off, said the man had “abused” the law.

The case has sparked heated online criticism of the bank employee for taking advantage of legal loopholes and the labor department for issuing the fine.

“Unbelievable, this guy is like playing house with his marriages and divorces. What if he wants get married and divorced every day? He should be granted sick leave rather than marriage leave,” read one social media post.

Last week the labor authority revoked the fine against the bank “to recognise a mistake and improve,” it said in a statement.