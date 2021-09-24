The story appears on
September 24, 2021
Taiwan bid to join pact opposed
CHINA yesterday said it opposed Taiwan region joining a major trans-Pacific trade deal.
Signed by 11 Asia-Pacific countries in 2018, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership is the region’s biggest free-trade pact.
The island has lobbied for years to join and announced yesterday it had officially applied. China last Thursday said it has applied to join the pact.
China said Taiwan should not be allowed to join.
“We firmly oppose any country having official exchanges with Taiwan and firmly oppose the Taiwan region’s accession to any official treaties or organizations,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.
There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, Zhao stressed.
