‘Taiwan independence’ effort is a dead end

CHINESE Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian yesterday warned Taiwan authorities that seeking “Taiwan independence” is a dead end and that confrontation leads nowhere.

Wu, also a member of the People’s Liberation Army and armed police force delegation at the third session of the 13th National People’s Congress, made the remarks on the sidelines of the session in Beijing.

“The cross-Straits ties are complicated and severe at the moment. It is the Taiwan authorities who have turned a blind eye to people’s well-being by turning its back on the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle.”

China is expected to mark the 15th anniversary of its Anti-Secession Law.

In 2005, the law was adopted by the third session of the 10th NPC, setting a legal framework to prevent Taiwan from being seceded from China and to promote peaceful national reunification.

In an event marking the 40th anniversary of the “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan” last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said: “China must be reunified and Chinese people are willing to strive for the peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity and greatest effort.”

The attempt to seek “Taiwan Independence” is a dead end, Wu warned. The PLA is “determined, confident and capable” of cracking down on foreign interference and the “Taiwan Independence” plot, he said.

The PLA will take all necessary measures to defend the country’s territory and sovereignty and maintain the peace and stability of the Straits.

Asked about US arms sales to Taiwan, Wu said China opposes the sales and strongly rejects any form of foreign interference in Taiwan.